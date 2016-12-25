Goa: Passenger detained with Rs 4.76 lakh cash in Rs 2000 notes

A passenger, hailing from Karnataka, was on Sunday detained at the Goa airport by the Customs and Central Excise officials, for allegedly possessing Rs 4.76 lakh cash in the new Rs 2,000 notes. A passenger, hailing from Karnataka, was on Sunday detained at the Goa airport by the Customs and Central Excise officials, for allegedly possessing Rs 4.76 lakh cash in the new Rs 2,000 notes.

A passenger, hailing from Karnataka, was on Sunday detained at the Goa airport by the Customs and Central Excise officials, for allegedly possessing Rs 4.76 lakh cash in the new Rs 2,000 notes. “The passenger was found with the cash during the checking at the departure gate. He had hidden 238 Rs 2,000 currency notes in the jeans in his hand baggage,” a senior Customs and Central Excise official told reporters in Vasco.

The identity of the passenger is yet to be revealed.

“The passenger, hailing from Bhatkal, was on his way to Sharjah on a flight during morning hours when he was detained,” he said, adding investigations were on.