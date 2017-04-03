Goa: Online flesh trade racket busted; 3 arrested

Representational image Representational image

Goa police claimed to have busted an online prostitution racket and arrested three persons from Calangute area in North Goa. Acting on a tip-off, the Goa Crime Branch on Sunday busted the racket being run through a website and rescued two women, a senior Crime Branch official told PTI.

Two men, aged around 28, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly running the racket, he said. “The website had obscene pictures with information for female escorts. A mobile number and an email ID were also displayed on the site for striking a deal with customers,” the official said. A case under relevant provisions of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 has been registered against the three accused, he said.

“The two women who were rescued are from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh,” the official said. They are in the age group of 25-30, he said adding that the rescued women have been sent to a protection home.

