Goa: Nitesh Rane, 8 others charge-sheeted in 2013 toll plaza case 

Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane has been charge-sheeted by Goa Police in connection with a 2013 case of vandalism of a toll booth in North Goa. Nitesh, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, and eight of his supporters were chargesheeted by Pernem police yesterday under IPC sections related to rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty and damage to public property.

He represents Kankavali Assembly constituency in Sindhudurg district.

“The charge sheet has been filed before Judicial Magistrate First Class in Pernem,” inspector Rahul Parab told PTI on Friday.

The incident occurred on December 3, 2013 after Nitesh, who was travelling to Goa from neighbouring Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, was stopped at Dhargal toll booth near Pernem taluka in North Goa and asked to pay the entry tax.

The Goa government has imposed entry tax on non-Goa registration vehicles that enter the state.

As per the police complaint, Nitesh and his supporters had allegedly tried to assault the workers collecting toll, smashed the boom barrier and also ransacked the cabin.

