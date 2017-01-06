Goa moving closer to achieve total LED street lighting

If Goa accomplishes replacement of conventional street lights with LEDs by May this year, it would become first state to do so in country under Prime Minister’s Street Light National Programme (SLNP), an official said on Friday.

“Government of Goa is likely to save nearly Rs 128 crore with replacement of old conventional street lights with high quality efficient LED lights, which is being done by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL),” BVG India CEO Manik Kshetrapal told reporters.

EESL is a joint venture company comprising the PSUs of Ministry of Power, Government of India and country’s largest integrated service providing company, Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) India Ltd.

“The Letter of Award was given by EESL to BVG India on August 9, 2016, and the survey work was conducted between August and October. Replacement work was started by BVG India Limited thereafter. So far around 35000 lights have been replaced with LED lights,” Kshetrapal said.

He said tentative date to complete the project is May 31, 2017, before monsoon.

As per Kshetrapal, over 90 per cent of street lights have been mounted on Electricity Board’s concrete poles used for high tension (HT) and low tension (LT) distribution lines.

“These poles are spaced at 40-50 metres. Due to the use of lower wattage and poor efficiency, existing lighting in Goa is not appropriate in terms of light level on roads and dark patches between poles,” the BVG India CEO said.

The work to replace street lights had begun in Goa after Diwali last year.

“There are around 1.66 lakh street light fixtures in the coastal state, which would be replaced by LEDs. The tentative cost of the project is Rs 77.5 crore.

“Monthly repayments by GED (Goa Electricity Department) to EESL will be paid through savings on energy and maintenance cost. There will be net saving of around 127.96 crore to GED over a period of 10 years until expiry of warranty period,” said Additional Chief Engineer, GED, N N Reddy.

Kshetrapal said general light levels have gone up by 20-40 per cent after replacing old street lighting with LED street lights.

“Also, due to the special optics used, dark patches between poles in many areas are completely eliminated and in some areas, it is now bear minimum,” he added.