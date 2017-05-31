Goa monsoon alert sounded: Red flags out, tourists told not to venture into sea

Representational Image. Representational Image.

THE annual alert shutting down beach activities was sounded with the state appointed lifeguard agency Drishti Lifesaving putting red flags and advisory out asking tourists not to venture into the sea over the next 48 hours as the sea is expected to be choppy with the season’s first showers.

It rained through the day Wednesday with most places bearing the brunt of the heavy showers in the state. Though monsoon is officially yet to reach Goa, the pre monsoon showers have started this week.

For all monsoon related updates, read our India Monsoon Blog here.

The Indian Metrological Centre in Goa too has confirmed that Goa will continue to witness heavy showers over the next 48 hours.

P.N. Pandey, General Manager (Operations), Drishti Lifesaving Pvt. Ltd. said “We have put up red flags at all the beaches which means that the area is not meant for swimming. It’s advisable to steer clear of the high tide line in such circumstances. Even wading into the sea can be risky.”

A total of 700 lifeguard from the agency man the state’s coastal belt, according to the company.

The flags, the agency Sid will be put through the month of June as the areas have been marked based on the weather conditions and previous cases of episodes.

The state shuts its beaches through the monsoon months between June and September — with the fisherfolk pulling their boats and trawlers too.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App