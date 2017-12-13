Goa: Have moved over a thousand notes as follow-up on feedback, says Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that he has moved more than one thousand notes to various departments during last eight months as follow up on the feedback received through assembly questions, the public and media.

“In last eight months, I have issued more than one thousand notes depending on the feedback received from the public and media,” Parrikar said.

“I am open for suggestions to run the government in a better way. If there is any injustice, then it can be corrected with public feedback,” the Chief Minister said.

Parrikar was talking to reporters after celebrating his birthday today at the Assembly complex.

Parrikar said that the number of days of session of the Legislative Assembly would be increased to 40 days.

He said that an increase in days allows questions to be spread out.

“When the sessions are short, several questions are asked in one session. The vague questions does not result in reaching any solution,” Parrikar said.

Indirectly referring to the recent protests on handling of coal at Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) and declaring rivers as national waterways, Parrikar said that he is ready to sit across the table and discuss with the people opposing certain issues.

Asking for the state government to be given reasonable time for such issues, Parrikar said people who protest against these issues should know the nuances.

“An issue like declaring rivers as national waterways cannot be solved by the state government. It is the Parliament that has enacted a law which has given them control over the rivers. If someone doesn’t agree with the law, they should approach the Supreme Court to get it scrapped,” he said.

