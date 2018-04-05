Goa govt feeling Manohar Parrikar’s absence, CAC unable to handle situation: Minister

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Goa’s Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade said on Thursday the Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC), formed to guide the state administration in absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, is “not in a position to handle the situation”.

Parrikar, before leaving for the US in the first week of March for treatment of a pancreatic ailment, had informed Governor Mridula Sinha about the interim arrangement of CAC. The committee comprises Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party, Francis D’Souza of the BJP and Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Gawade, an independent legislator from Priol in north Goa who had supported the formation of a Parrikar government in March last year, said it was an “open secret” that it was “difficult” to run the government in the chief minister’s absence.

“It is obvious that we are feeling his absence,” he said.

“The Cabinet Advisory Committee is not in a position to handle the situation,” he added. Gawade said the situation would be normal only after Parrikar returned to Goa and took over the reins of the government.

