Goa government will ensure that narcotics trade is stopped: Minister

Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Monday said the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the narcotics trade in the coastal state is stopped. The minister suspected that some policemen were allegedly protecting the drugs trade. “I suspect that there are some police officers who are involved in protecting the drugs trade. Without their support it can’t sustain for so long.

“Now chief minister Manohar Parrikar has taken up the issue very seriously,” Ajgaonkar told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Panaji.

He said the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) chief Karthik Kashyap has begun a crackdown on the drug trade in the State. “The sale of drugs will not be tolerated. State government has started taking action against this menace. We won’t allow our generation to be finished due to narcotics,” Ajgaonkar said.

The minister said that the tourism department staff deployed on beaches have been asked to inform police about any suspicious narcotic activity. “If police don’t act I have asked my staff to inform me. I will take up the issue with the chief minister,” he said.

