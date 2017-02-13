Goa Forward concerned with Supreme Court order on highway liquor sale ban

The GFP also demanded “immediate halt” to the hurry shown by bureaucracy in implementing the apex court order. (Representational image) The GFP also demanded “immediate halt” to the hurry shown by bureaucracy in implementing the apex court order. (Representational image)

Goa Forward Party has extended its support to the liquor selling outlets whose business is likely to be affected due to a Supreme Court order banning the sale of alcohol within 500 metres of state and national highways. “Goa Forward Party stands firmly with the Goan businessmen who have been adversely affected by recent judgement of the Supreme Court regarding the ban on existing bars and liquor shops within 500 meters of national and state highways,” party spokesman Durgadas Kamat said today.

He said the party wanted the state government to take all possible measures to protect the genuine interests of Goan businessmen and dependents.

The GFP also demanded “immediate halt” to the hurry shown by bureaucracy in implementing the apex court order.

“Instead, the GFP expects the government and the bureaucracy to gear up to apprise the Supreme Court of imminent and irreparable damage to Goan economy and the business community on account of such instructions,” Kamat said in a release.

As per the SC order dated December last year, the licences of existing liquor shops, located within 500 metres of national and state highways across the country, will not be renewed after March 31 this year. The order was aimed at reducing drink driving and road accidents that claim thousands of lives every year.