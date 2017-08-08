Goa Congress meeting tomorrow to discuss bypoll preparedness

Shantaram Naik Shantaram Naik

The Congress in Goa will hold its crucial meeting on Wednesday to check party’s preparedness for the upcoming by-polls in Panaji and Valpoi constituencies scheduled on August 23. The meeting will be chaired by recently elected president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Shantaram Naik. “GPCC will meet on Wednesday which will be attended by state executive members, party legislators, block presidents and other office bearers.

“We will take stock on the campaign for the upcoming by-elections in Panaji and Valpoi constituencies,” Naik told reporters on Tuesday. He said the party will check its preparedness for the by-polls.

“The discussion will also be held on how to reach out to maximum number of people in both the constituencies,” Naik said. Congress has fielded All India Congress Committee secretary Girish Chodankar in Panaji and Roy Naik, son of former Home Minister, Ravi Naik in Valpoi constituency.

