Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to contest by-election from Panaji

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

After weeks of deliberation, Goa BJP has confirmed that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will contest the by-election from Panaji. Parrikar had in March this year resigned as Defence minister to take over as chief minister of Goa.

As Parrikar was a Member of Rajya Sabha and not an MLA, he has to contest an election within six months of taking over as chief minister. Panaji is currently represented by his close aide Siddharth Kuncalienkar, who had, in 2014, contested the bye-election after Parrikar resigned to join the Union cabinet.

