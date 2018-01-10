Goa budget on February 22

Manohar Parrikar Manohar Parrikar

The budget session of the Goa assembly will begin on February 19 and the budget will be presented by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on February 22. The state Cabinet today approved the initial schedule of the session which will begin with the Governor’s speech.

Parrikar told reporters after the meeting that the budget would be presented on February 22. The budget-formulation exercise started three months ago and specific meetings to give final touches to the financial document would begin from January 24, he said.

“The drafting of budget is always an organic exercise which starts immediately after presentation of earlier budget,” said the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio. “The budget this time would be different in nature,” Parrikar said.

Responding to a question on budget, Parrikar said the BJP-led government has always worked to provide relief to citizens through its different schemes. “More than Rs 70-80 crore (per month) goes to people (through welfare schemes) and more than 80 per cent of the families (in Goa) benefit from government schemes,” he said.

The nearly month-long session, which will end on March 22, will see discussions on the Governor’s speech, general budget and demands for grants of various departments, he said.

A detailed business schedule of the session is yet to be chalked out, the chief minister added.

