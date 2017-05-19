Goa bridge collapse: Rajnath Singh dials Manohar Parrikar, says rescue ops intensified

Latest News
Union Home Mininster Rajnath Singh speaks to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar after a Portuguese-era footbridge collapsed in Curchorem.

By: ANI | New Delhi | Published:May 19, 2017 8:57 am
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar after a Portuguese-era footbridge collapsed in Curchorem.

“Spoke to Goa CM Shri @manoharparrikar regarding the bridge collapse on Sanvordem River. Search and rescue ops have been intensified,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy tweeted “9 Navy Divers with Geminis boats & associated equipment rush to Curchorem, South Goa bridge collapse site for Search & Rescue operation.”

So far, one body has been recovered from the location. Fifty people fell into a river following the collapse of the footbridge. The incident took place when the police were attempting to rescue a youth who jumped off the bridge.

The number of casualties is still unclear.

