Goa BJP holds meeting to plan for Lok Sabha polls next year

The BJP in Goa Wednesday held a meeting here to discuss its strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state. A senior BJP leader said their aim is to win both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa, which are currently held by the party. State Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and BJP state unit president Vinay Tendulkar were present at the meeting, chaired by BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav.

“Various issues were discussed in the meeting. A review of the party’s activities was undertaken following the meeting held by party’s national president Amit Shah here last year,” Tendulkar told reporters outside the BJP state headquarters. During his two-day visit to Goa in July last year, Shah had addressed several meetings, heralding the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting today, various leaders gave their inputs, Tendulkar said. BJP’s Lok Sabha member from South Goa seat, Narendra Sawaikar, said the party has geared up for the 2019 polls and aims to retain both the parliamentary seats in the state. BJP leader Sripad Naik currently holds the other North Goa Lok Sabha seat. Sawaikar said, “Today’s meeting was more to discuss matters regarding the organisation.”

The BJP in the state has already started reaching out to the voters. The chief minister had toured the Canacona constituency a fortnight ago and addressed the tribal and fishermen community as well as stakeholders from the tourism industry.

