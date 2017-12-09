Goa: 5 robbers loot Rs 13 lakh from bank at gunpoint, 2 held; CM seeks report

The robbers were armed with pistols and knives and fired in the air before robbing the bank, he said. (Representational Image) The robbers were armed with pistols and knives and fired in the air before robbing the bank, he said. (Representational Image)

In a daring daylight robbery, a gang of five armed men stormed into a bank in Mapusa town and allegedly held its staff and customers hostage at gunpoint before decamping with Rs 13 lakh cash, a police official said today. The incident took place yesterday afternoon and people managed to catch two of the robbers, who were handed over to the police.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has sought a detailed inquiry report from the police into the incident. “A gang of five robbers entered the Indian Overseas Bank located in the heart of Mapusa city yesterday afternoon and attacked the manager, a clerk and a sweeper in the bank by taking the staff and the customers hostage,” a senior police official said.

The robbers were armed with pistols and knives and fired in the air before robbing the bank, he said. “The belongings of the customers who were standing in the queue during the peak hours of the bank were also snatched away by them,” the official added.

He said the chief minister has sought detailed report of the incident and the investigation conducted from police department, which would be submitted by this evening. According to the official, while two of the robbers were caught by the people while they were trying to escape, three others managed to flee with Rs 13 lakh cash from the bank.

“The two robbers were caught 150 metres away from the bank and were badly beaten up by people,” he said. Police said that the accused duo has been admitted to a hospital. “Right now their condition is such that they are not able to speak, which is why their statement is yet to be recorded,” police said.

Police are on the lookout for three other accused.

