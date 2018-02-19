Francis D’souza to be BJP’s leader in Goa House in Manohar Parrikar’s absence

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/file) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/file)

The legislative wing of the Goa BJP today met before the start of the Budget session and chose senior leader Francis D’souza as its leader in the House in Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s absence.

Parrikar was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 15 and is being treated for pancreatitis.

“Francis D’souza is the senior-most leader in our group. So he will be the leader till Parrikar joins back,” Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar told reporters after the meeting. The Budget session, which begins on Monday, will be curtailed to three to four days owing to Parrikar’s illness.

“The Budget will be tabled by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party minister Sudin Dhavalikar (instead of Parrikar who also holds the finance portfolio) who is the senior-most leader in the ruling coalition,” Tendulkar said.

During the meeting, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane briefed the members about Parrikar’s health, Tendulkar said. The chief minister was recovering and people shouldn’t believe any rumours about his condition, he added.

