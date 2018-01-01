Delhi: 27-year-old injured in late night shooting in GK-I pub, 1 arrested

The incident took place at the Rich Bratz 17 club in GK-I. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) The incident took place at the Rich Bratz 17 club in GK-I. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

A 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound on his collarbone after he was shot at inside a club in M Block market, Greater Kailash-I, on the intervening night of December 30-31, police said. Eyewitnesses allegedly beat up the accused, Umesh alias Aditya, before handing him over to police. The victim, Vinay Bhati, was shifted to the general ward in the morning and is stable now, police said. Police said the accused had been arrested in 2015 in connection with a robbery case.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya, who inspected the club on Sunday afternoon, said, “Two groups of youngsters were involved in the incident at Rich Bratz 17 Bar and Lounge. They were inebriated. When the accused shot at the victim, guests at the club overpowered him and beat him up… he too was hospitalised… and has now been arrested.”

A case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed at Greater Kailash police station. Police will also question the owners and are likely to register an FIR against the club for allegedly violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and operating a hookah bar.

According to police, a PCR call was made by the victim’s friend, Bittu, at 3.48 am. By the time police reached the spot, Bhati had been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. “We are trying to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident. Umesh was carrying an unlicenced gun, which he claimed was given to him by a friend. According to Bittu, they were all dancing when Bhati suddenly told him he was injured. It was only later that they realised it was a gunshot wound,” a senior police officer said.

Around 3 am, Bhati had posted a Facebook Live video of him dancing to a Punjabi number with three friends inside a dark and crowded club. The video also purportedly shows them smoking hookah. At 3.25 am, the 27-year-old reportedly called his elder brother, Ajay, and told him that a man shot at him inside the club. “He said his friends were taking him to AIIMS Trauma Centre and that I should get there immediately,” Ajay said.

Outside the bar, which has now been sealed by the Delhi Police, Baaniya said, “As per norms of licence given to such bars and pubs, it is their responsibility to deny entry to any anti-social element. Proper checking should have been done. The fact that the pub was open beyond 3 am will be dealt with in a district-level inquiry.”

Bhati’s family, however, claimed that “he does not consume alcohol and was sober at the time of the incident”. His brother Ajay claimed, “When I met him at the hospital last night, he was conscious… he told me that he reached the club at 11 pm. Later in the night, a group of youths came to him, pushed him around and one of them shot at him. He said he did not even know them.” Meanwhile, Baaniya said that directions have been issued to all police stations in the south district to keep strict vigil on such pubs.

