Will ensure there is no shortage of beef in Goa, says CM Manohar Parrikar, Congress makes fun

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar speaking at the State Assembly on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar speaking at the State Assembly on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said that he is going to ensure there is no shortage of beef in the state. Speaking in the Goa Assembly, he said, “We have not closed the option of getting meat from Belgaum (in Karnataka) or some other place to ensure that there is no shortage.” “I can assure the inspection of beef, coming from neighbouring states, will be done by proper doctors or those authorised for it,” he said.

Parrikar also said that around 2,000 kg of beef was slaughtered daily at the state’s only legal abattoir, the Goa Meat Complex, at Ponda, around 40 km from Panaji. “The rest (of the beef demand) is met by Karnataka,” Parrikar said. “The government does not have any intention to restrict bringing animals for slaughter at the Goa Meat Complex from the neighbouring state.” added the chief minister.

Parrikar’s comments were, however, ridiculed by Congress MP Rajiv Shukla, who said such remark from a BJP CM is hilarious. “BJP CM of Goa saying there won’t be a shortage of beef in the state is hilarious and ironical,” he told ANI.

Beef is commonly consumed by tourists as well as the local population of Goa.

