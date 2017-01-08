Card payment: All Goa Petrol Pump Dealers’ Assn has not given any direction

The All Goa Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association has not issued any direction to its members to stop accepting payments through credit and debit cards at petrol pumps, a senior office-bearer said on Sunday. “All Goa Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association has not issued a direction in this regard. (However) Goa too will have to follow the footsteps if one per cent transaction fee on card payment at petrol pump levied by banks is not waived off,” the Association president Paresh Joshi told PTI.

He said no “collective” decision has been taken on not accepting the debit and credit cards at the petrol pumps. “However, those dealers who are charged additional service charge of one per cent by financial institutions may stop accepting the cards,” said Joshi.

“We are prepared to bear the transaction fee for a while but if it is going to continue this way, it will take away our earnings,” he added. Goa has 132 petrol pumps spread across the state.

Petrol pumps across the country will not accept credit and debit card payments for fuel sales from Monday onwards after banks decided to put transaction (MDR) charge on them instead of consumers.