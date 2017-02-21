BJP leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane denies murder charge levelled by ex-driver

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

BJP leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane, who has been accused by his former driver of killing a man over 10 years ago, today said allegations levelled against him were “politically motivated”. Pandurang Adarkar, a former driver of Rane, has claimed he had witnessed the killing of one Shanu Gaonkar in 2006 by the BJP leader, who contested the February 4 Goa Assembly election from Poriem constituency. “The allegations are baseless. I had removed the driver from his job two months before election as he used to pick up quarrels with people,” Rane told PTI, breaking his silence over the allegations which surfaced on Sunday.

“The conduct of the driver would have worked against me during the elections so I relieved him of his duty and sent back home.

“During election campaigning, he often called me and requested to take him back in service, but I did not entertain him as I was busy in the campaigning,” he said.

The BJP leader said he was shocked after a video surfaced on social media in which Adarkar purportedly claimed he was a witness to Rane “shooting” Gaonkar dead in Sattari tehsil.

“He has been used by my political opponents for their gains. The allegations are politically motivated,” Rane maintained.

The driver, currently detained by Valpoi police, had claimed Rane shot Gaonkar in a bar to avenge the killing of his brother Prithviraj who was lynched by a mob in 2005.

Police have started a preliminary inquiry into the allegations and are recording statements of people named by Adarkar in the video.

Inspector Dipak Pednekar has said he would not summon Rane till preliminary inquiry is over.

Meanwhile, Congress today demanded immediate arrest of Rane. “Rane should be immediately arrested. Only his custodial interrogation would reveal the truth,” All India Congress Committee Secretary Girish Chodankar told reporters here.