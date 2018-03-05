BJP breaks silence, says not correct to speculate on Manohar Parrikar’s health

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Goa unit on Sunday said it was incorrect to speculate about the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar, after one public appearance since February 15, has been hospitalised and is under medical care for ailments ranging from mild pancreatitis, dehydration and low blood pressure, according to official statements.

Addressing questions from the media for the first time about Parrikar’s health since he was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15, Goa BJP General Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade said: “When we met him, we spoke about organisational issues, he is routinely checking files, but he does not meet people, because doctors have advised him rest.

“We cannot indulge in detailed speculation. It is not right. It is not done to ask about personal life, it is a wrong thing,” he said.

Goa BJP President Vinay Tendulkar, who was also present at the press conference on Sunday, said it was only due to the prayers by Goans across communities and treatment by doctors, the Chief Minister could return briefly on February 22 and present the annual budget in the state legislative assembly.

“When he was admitted in Mumbai, at that time in Goa, Muslims, Hindus and Christians prayed for his health. Due to their prayers and efforts of doctors, on February 22, he came to Goa and he presented the Budget in the House,” Tendulkar said.

Parrikar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital on February 15, where according to the Chief Minister’s Office, he was diagnosed for “mild pancreatitis”.

The hospital, in a subsequent statement, while dismissing rumours about the Chief Minister’s condition, had failed to specify the exact nature of his ailment.

Even as Parrikar was laid up at the Mumbai hospital, party workers and leaders in Goa were arranging ‘Mahamrityunjay Jaap’ (chants to defy death) session across the state, apart from organising prayer services in Goa’s churches.

Parrikar returned on February 22 to deliver a truncated budget speech, two days after which he was shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital,near Panaji, for dehydration and low blood pressure.

He was discharged from the hospital on March 1 and has been recuperating at his private residence near Panaji. Tanavade, however, told reporters that Parrikar was routinely checking government files and speaking to his cabinet colleagues from home and government business was unaffected.

