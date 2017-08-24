Bawana bypoll: FIR over poster that no one wants to own

Dismissing the charges, AAP, in its complaint, said “neither it nor any of its leaders/office-bearers have printed or asked for the distribution of the said poster (sic)”. Dismissing the charges, AAP, in its complaint, said “neither it nor any of its leaders/office-bearers have printed or asked for the distribution of the said poster (sic)”.

As Bawana went to polls on Wednesday, a war of words erupted between the AAP and the BJP over an “objectionable and communal” poster purportedly bearing a message from Delhi Minorities minister Imran Hussain. Police filed an FIR against unknown persons, following a complaint by the State Election Commission.

While Hussain claimed it was fake and filed a complaint, the BJP too filed a complaint alleging that the AAP was attempting to polarise votes, and sought action against Hussain. The FIR was filed at Bawana police station under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505(2) (promoting enmity) of the IPC and under the Representation of People Act. DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal said, “Two separate cases were registered on Tuesday at Bawana police station after we received complaints from the returning officer, Delhi EC. Further investigation is on.”

In his complaint, returning officer Vivek Agarwal, said, “The pamphlet allegedly issued by Imran Hussain, Minister, Govt of Delhi… prima facie makes an appeal to resident Muslims of Bawana to vote for quom (community). In addition to this, other objectionable and communal appeal has been made.”

Although the FIR was lodged against unknown persons, Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta claimed, “Police have lodged a case against Hussain. AAP made a clear attempt to communalise the polls and spread hatred in the area on the day of polling.”

Dismissing the charges, AAP, in its complaint, said “neither it nor any of its leaders/office-bearers have printed or asked for the distribution of the said poster (sic)”. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “This is a clear attempt to malign the party.”

