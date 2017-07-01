Amit Shah arrives in Goa on two-day visit

BJP National President, Amit Shah (PTI Photo) BJP National President, Amit Shah (PTI Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit where he is scheduled to meet senior party officials to draw up a strategy for the 2019 general elections. Shah, who landed at the Dabolim airport around 11.15 a.m., was received by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, state party president Vinay Tendular, among others.

The Bharatiya Janata Party National President paid tributes to Goan freedom fighters at the Martyr’s Memorial in Panaji. Shah is expected to have lunch with members of the ruling BJP-led coalition cabinet, as well as meet his party’s MLAs.

He is also slated to address various elected representatives of the BJP at a city hotel, before meeting local industrialists, hotel owners, chartered accountants, doctors and builders.

“He is in Goa to plan the strategy for the 2019 general elections. He will be seeking inputs from our MLAs and party leaders on how to plan for the poll,” Tendulkar told IANS on Saturday. On Sunday, Shah will inaugurate a party office in South Goa, before heading back to New Delhi.

