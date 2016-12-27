AAP declares four more candidates for Goa polls

Fishermen community leader Vasant Sahadev Naik would be AAP’s candidate from Dabolim constituency. Fishermen community leader Vasant Sahadev Naik would be AAP’s candidate from Dabolim constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced four more candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. With this, so far AAP has announced candidates for 36 out of the 40 assembly segments in Goa. Former Goa Congress General Secretary Santosh Pai Raiturkar has been fielded from Margao constituency which is currently represented by former state chief minister Digambar Kamat.

62-year-old Raiturkar is a former councillor of Margao Municipal Council (MMC). Engineer by profession, Edwin Domnic Vaz, will contest on an AAP ticket from Curtorim constituency, currently represented by Congress legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

Fishermen community leader Vasant Sahadev Naik would be AAP’s candidate from Dabolim constituency.

AAP has fielded former councillor of Valpoi Municipal Council, Ashish Kanekar, as their candidate in Valpoi constituency which is currently represented by Congress legislator Vishwajit Rane.

The party has already announced former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes as their chief ministerial face in the coastal state.