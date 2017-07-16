Goa Desecration Cases: Taxi driver ‘confesses’, church council sceptical

(Representational Picture) (Representational Picture)

Police have caught a 54-year-old taxi driver, Francis Pereira, for allegedly vandalising religious structures including crosses at a cemetery in south Goa.

According to DG Muktesh Chander, the initial questioning led to Pereira admitting his crime. He told the interrogators he had gone on a rampage due to his “belief that he was freeing trapped souls”.

He recently attacked Guardian Angel Catholic cemetery in South Goa’s Curchorem village, where he damaged niches, granite crosses, tombstones, and graves.

The Church-backed Council for Social Justice and Peace, which has formed a committee to probe the desecrations, said, “The team strongly feels that the arrest appears as a familiar script to similar crimes across the country to pacify civil society and affected communities and divert attention from the actual perpetrators.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App