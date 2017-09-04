Give quota to Jats, 5 other castes in 2 months or face stir, warns AIJASS

30 people died during the February 2016 agitation. (File Photo) 30 people died during the February 2016 agitation. (File Photo)

Two days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court upheld the reservation to Jats and five other castes in government jobs, the All India Jat Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti (AIJASS) on Sunday asked the state government to extend the quota benefit within two months or face a stir.

Addressing a state-level “Bhaichara Rally” at Jhajjar, AIJASS president Yashpal Malik warned that they won’t relax till their demands are accepted. “Whenever, there would be a need, the Jat community won’t take much time for Delhi kooch (march to Delhi) to get their demands accepted. After the decision of the HC, now the ball is in the court of government and it can speed up the process of submitting the required data.”

The court on Friday upheld the law, which grants 10 per cent reservation to Jats and five other communities, which was passed by the state government last year. However, it referred the matter to the State Backward Classes Commission for examination of the ‘quantifiable data’ and determination of the extent of the reservation. “The government should now complete all formalities within two months keeping in view the directions of HC. The central government on its part can get a law passed during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament in this regard,” said the Jat agitators in a resolution passed during the rally.

AIJASS also asked the government to release “innocent” youths, who were arrested in connection with the violence that occurred during the February 2016 quota stir in Haryana. According to another resolution passed at the rally, it urged the government to implement an agreement between the government and agitators in March this year when the agitators had planned to move to Delhi to ‘gherao’ the national capital.

The Samiti rued the slow pace in implementing settlement reached on the issue of police cases. “All accepted demands have not been implemented yet,” alleged Malik.

