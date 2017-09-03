‘Ghar ghar rozgar’ mission to be launched by Punjab government on September 5

The Punjab government would formally launch “Ghar Ghar Rozgar”, its employment mission, on September 5 at Mohali. (File Photo) The Punjab government would formally launch “Ghar Ghar Rozgar”, its employment mission, on September 5 at Mohali. (File Photo)

The Punjab government would formally launch “Ghar Ghar Rozgar”, its employment mission, on September 5 at Mohali.

The launch will be kicked off with an “Employers Meet” at ISB, Mohali, from 11 am to 1 pm to be followed by a state-level job fair at GMADA Stadium, Mohali, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

Rakesh Verma, secretary (industries), said the employers meet would serve as a platform to get insights from the industry and employers on various aspects of employment generation strategies.

He said that the conference would draw employers from different segments of MSME, large and mega industry and different sectors of industry such as manufacturing, construction, retail, food processing, hospitality,

IT etc.

The event will see participation from the leading industry experts like Ishar Judge Ahluwalia, Chairperson of India Council for Research on International Economics, Krish Iyer, India CEO Walmart, Paul Oswal, Chairman Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Trident Group and AS Mittal Viced Chairman Sonalika International Tractors Ltd, among others.

