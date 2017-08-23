Gau Sewa Commission to summon officials for laxity towards stray cattle menace in Punjab

The Chairman of Punjab State Gau Sewa Commission Keemti Bhagat also asked the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities to make concerted efforts for dealing with stray cattle menace, besides ensuring optimum utilisation of funds collected by the civic body through the levying of cow cess on nine items. The Chairman of Punjab State Gau Sewa Commission Keemti Bhagat also asked the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities to make concerted efforts for dealing with stray cattle menace, besides ensuring optimum utilisation of funds collected by the civic body through the levying of cow cess on nine items.

Chairman of Punjab State Gau Sewa Commission Keemti Bhagat on Wednesday said the Commission would soon summon officers and officials of the state government for their laxity towards dealing with the problem of stray cattle in Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting with the officers of the district administration to review the issue of stray cattle in the state, Bhagat said it was unfortunate that some officers and officials were showing callousness towards this noble cause. He said the Commission was a statutory body that has been vested with powers to summon erring officers and officials. Bhagat said the Commission was duty-bound to ensure the well-being of cattle in the state and every effort would be made to discharge this duty effectively.

The Chairman also asked the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities to make concerted efforts for dealing with stray cattle menace, besides ensuring optimum utilisation of funds collected by the civic body through the levying of cow cess on nine items. He said that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the PSPCL has already released around Rs 2 crore collected from the cow cess to various civic bodies. Under this, Bhagat said, the Municipal Corporation Jalandhar has been allotted Rs 80 lakh for a recovery van, medicines and fodder for the cattle. The state has been facing a huge stray cattle menace, where over one lakh cattle are freely moving on the roads and leading to various fatal accidents.

