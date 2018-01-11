Surat: Four students sustain burn injuries as school van catches fire

(Representational image) (Representational image)

Four students sustained burn injuries on their hands and face, after the school van they were travelling in caught fire. The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition is reported to be out of danger.

On Thursday morning the school van of the Seventh Day school at Athwalines with 12 students on board was on its way to drop the students to school when the fire broke out in the van near BSNL office at Ghod Dod road. Following which, the van driver Vishnu stopped the vehicle, and opened all the doors, to help the students exit. The fire immediately spread to different parts of the vehicle.

While alighting from the vehicle, four students sustained minor burn injuries. They were immediately rushed to the nearby Mission hospital, where they are undergoing primary treatment. The fire officials rushed to the spot, and started dousing the fire.

Umra police and Seventh Day school authorities also rushed to the Mission hospital to see the injured students. The injured ones have been identified as Mitul Vora (11), Shivanj Jariwala (12), Mansi Gandhi (11), Riya Chevli (11). The parents of the injured children also rushed to the hospital.

Umra police said they have started investigations into the incident. Police are taking statements of the van driver.

Talking to the Indian express, Majura fire station fire officer Rasik Patel said, “We suspect that the fire might have started due to short circuit, but still the investigation is under progress. The condition of the students is said to be out of danger.”

