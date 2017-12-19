Four killed in van-truck collision in Tirupur district

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Four persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries, when their van collided head on with a container lorry in nearby Tirupur district, police said today.

The inmates of the van were returning to V S Nagar on Tirupur-Kangeyam Road, after purchasing spare parts for their vehicle from here, when the mishap occurred around midnight yesterday, they said.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Tirupur, after providing first aid at Palladam Government hospital, where the bodies were kept for postmortem, they added.

Further investigations are on, police said.

