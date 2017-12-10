Four from Kerala drown after car plunges into canal in Tamil Nadu

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Four persons drowned when their car nosedived into a canal attached to Parambikulam Aliyar Project in the district today.

Five persons from Ernakulam in Kerala were returning to their natives from Munnar, when the driver lost control of the vehicle when it reached Kedimedu and plunged into a 11-foot deep canal, police said.

While one of them was rescued by an onlooker, the others drowned, they said. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, with the assistance from police managed to retrieve three bodies while a search was on for one Lijo.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App