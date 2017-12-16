Fortis overcharging: Fresh complaint says hospital charged Rs 36 lakh

file photo of Fortis hospitals file photo of Fortis hospitals

A fresh complaint on overcharging has been submitted to the district health department against Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurgaon.

The alleged incident took place last year, when the patient, Bhim Singh (60), was admitted to the ICU. “He had undergone a surgery for a stone in his gall bladder at Park Hospital in April. Doctors said the surgery was successful… But a little later, they told us there was swelling in his brain, which left him paralysed,” Singh’s uncle, Sukhbir, alleged.

Doctors at the hospital allegedly claimed they were not equipped to deal with the complications and recommended Singh to FMRI. “In 42 days, we were charged Rs 36.68 lakh. Even now, he is undergoing treatment… But his condition hasn’t improved,” Sukhbir alleged. The hospital denied the allegations, claiming that the “final billed amount” was Rs 23.27 lakh.

“Singh was brought in a critical state and with ventilator support… The final billed amount is not for management of a simple renal stone. Rather, it is reflective of the effective clinical management of multiple life-threatening complications,” Fortis Healthcare said. Civil surgeon B K Rajora said the complaint will be probed.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App