Five-time BJP corporator Shailaja Girkar dies

Five-time Bharatiya Janata Party corporator from Kandivli Shailaja Girkar died Sunday evening after suffering a heart attack. The former deputy mayor was declared dead at 7.30 pm at Oscar hospital. She was 58. Wife of senior BJP leader Vijay (Bhai) Girkar, Shailaja had made her own place in the party, and was quite popular not only among fellow corporators but also in her ward. She was the first and the only corporator to start an all-woman gym in her ward.

During each of her terms, she had headed different civic committees, including education, women and child welfare etc. The sitting corporator of Ward 21 in R South Ward was a member of the current standing committee. She is survived by her husband, a son and a daughter. BJP leader and former corporator from Ghatkopar Bhalchandra Shirsat said, “She seemed soft-spoken but was actually a fighter. She will be missed.”

Several party leaders took to social media to mourn Shailaja’s death. Senior party leader and Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde remembered her “dedication for the common man”. “Saddened to learn about the passing of Ex Deputy Mayor & Councillor Shailaja Girkar ji. Her dedication for the common man was inspiring. RIP,” he tweeted.

