Fire brigade station may not look good in Priyadarshini Park, but it is a necessity: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court Tuesday observed that while a fire brigade station set up in a portion of the Priyadarshini Park in south Mumbai may not look good, it was a necessity. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Malabar Hill Citizens’ Forum (MHCF) claiming that several trees and the entrance to the park were demolished to build a path for fire brigade’s trucks.

The court suggested that the petitioner meet officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to discuss problems faced by the residents. The MHCF had argued that the park gates were kept open throughout the night for fire trucks to leave in case of any emergency. “This has resulted in people entering the park during night and sleeping on the benches,” the forum added.

The court sought to know if there was any other land available in the vicinity where the fire brigade could be set up.

Appearing for the civic body, counsel Joaquim Reis informed the court that there was no other space available.

“The fire station has reduced response time to fire emergencies in Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar and Peddar Road. Several lives have been saved since the fire station has been set up in fire incidents in the vicinity,” he added.

“The fire station may not look nice and sophisticated but it is a necessity. What if there is a fire somewhere nearby?” said Chief Justice Chellur and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks. The Priyadarshini Park, spread over 65,000 sq ft, was set up on reclaimed land and was handed over to the MHCF on lease in 1985.

