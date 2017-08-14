Fire at Rohtak factory, 3 hurt

The fire broke out when welding work was on,” said Dagar. A fire brigade team controlled the fire in nearly two hours. (Express Photo) The fire broke out when welding work was on,” said Dagar. A fire brigade team controlled the fire in nearly two hours. (Express Photo)

THREE WORKERS injured when a fire broke out in a factory at Rohtak in Haryana Sunday. The condition of one of the injured was critical, sources said.

Rohtak’s sub-fire officer Sanjeev Dagar, who reached on the spot soon after the incident, said the factory was involved in reassembling or reprocessing of old batteries of vehicles. “The fire broke out when welding work was on,” said Dagar. A fire brigade team controlled the fire in nearly two hours.

A worker and resident of Rohtak’s Shastri Nagar, Sonu, suffered 90 per cent injuries. He was admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak, while the two others are under treatment at private hospitals. Sources said the police began a probe after lodging an FIR against the factory owner.

