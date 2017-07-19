Maharashtra: Financial assistance under Manodhairya scheme for rape survivors increased

At present, a maximum of Rs 3 lakh in assistance is given to victims. (File Photo) At present, a maximum of Rs 3 lakh in assistance is given to victims. (File Photo)

For better implementation of the Manodhairya scheme for survivors of rape, sexual assault and acid attacks, the state government on Tuesday revised the criteria for those who can avail the scheme and also increased the maximum financial assistance to Rs 10 lakh.

The scheme is aimed at providing financial, medical and legal aid, rehabilitation and counselling to victims of rape, child abuse and acid attacks. At present, a maximum of Rs 3 lakh in assistance is given to victims. Under the new criteria, victims with mental retardation, brutal injuries in gangrape or disfigurement of face can get up to Rs 10 lakh financial assistance. While 75 percent of the sum will be kept as a fixed deposit for 10 years in the victim’s name, a cheque of 25 per cent of the sum would be given to survivors.

“The financial assistance will be given after the charges are framed in the case and will not wait until conviction. It’s because there could be instances of false cases,” said Pankaja Munde, minister for Women and Child Development.

There have been many complaints about the hurdles in the implementation of the scheme at the divisional levels. So, there was a demand to change the criteria of the scheme, said an official. Currently, the District Criminal Injuries and Rehabilitation Board headed by the district collector has the powers to sanction the financial assistance to the victims. Now, these powers have been entrusted with the district legal services authority.

“The revised scheme would be implemented with the retrospective effect. It will be applicable to all those eligible cases under the old criteria that have been pending since December 31, 2009,” said Munde.

She added that appropriate steps would be taken to avoid the duplication of the scheme. Those who have received the assistance from Home department will not be considered under this scheme. There will be proper coordination between the two departments, she said.

In January, the High Court had pointed out the state’s insensitivity after the government said it was yet to take a decision on expanding the scope of the scheme, and on applying the scheme retrospectively, in compliance with an earlier court order.

