Missing metro girl: Family had given up hope, started moving to Unnao

“We were depressed; nothing was happening in the case. My wife and two daughters had moved to Unnao. They had taken admission in a school there. They did not like staying here as it reminded them of her,” said Sunita’s father Ram Saran. “We were depressed; nothing was happening in the case. My wife and two daughters had moved to Unnao. They had taken admission in a school there. They did not like staying here as it reminded them of her,” said Sunita’s father Ram Saran.

Two months ago, residents of Haiderpur JJ camp in Jahangirpuri had blocked the road and protested for a day after Sunita went missing. In the days, weeks and months that followed, her family lost all hope, and started the process of moving to Unnao.

“We were depressed; nothing was happening in the case. My wife and two daughters had moved to Unnao. They had taken admission in a school there. They did not like staying here as it reminded them of her,” said Sunita’s father Ram Saran.

But on Monday, the unthinkable happened and Sunita was reunited with her father, who took her home to the colony, which has about 600 homes.

“She hugged me as soon as she saw me, and even lifted me up. She was crying, trying to express how happy she was to be back,” said Shakuntla Devi, who lives in the neighbourhood.

Sunita was seven years old when she developed ‘brain fever’, which affected her mental development, said Babu Rao, a relative. Since her mother and sisters are in Unnao, the neighbours are taking care of her for the time being. “She has been playing with other kids here; we are glad she’s back,” said Shakuntla, as the line of people queuing up to meet Sunita grew longer.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App