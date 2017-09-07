‘Fake text message’ app helps man dupe woman of Rs 52,000

Rishi Kapoor, involved in several cases of fraud, was arrested from Mayur Vihar early Monday morning. Rishi Kapoor, involved in several cases of fraud, was arrested from Mayur Vihar early Monday morning.

After downloading the “Fake Text Message” application on his Android phone, a 24-year-old man duped a woman of Rs 52, 000 by showing her a fake message that the money he was supposed to pay her was debited from his account. The accused, Rishi Kapoor, involved in several cases of fraud, was arrested from Mayur Vihar early Monday morning, police said. Police have recovered 10 debit/credit cards, an expensive wrist watch and a mobile phone from him.

However, only after his arrest did police get to know that he had also stolen from his former girlfriends, his driver and even his father, sources said. Police said he was also wanted in several high-profile cases in Mumbai, and had duped several people at Mumbai airport by promising them jobs with a private airline.

On Wednesday, when police questioned Kapoor, he admitted that he duped the complainant, Nisha Gajwani, by offering to buy her Apple MacBook for Rs 52,000. Gajwani told The Indian Express, “He said he saw the ad I had put up to sell the laptop on OLX. I quoted the price I wanted and he agreed. When he came to my house for the purchase, he told me he was a third officer with a private airline and that his father was with Delhi Police.”

Gajwani said she “did not suspect anything was amiss” since he even gave her his Aadhaar Card and PAN Card. “He told me he would transfer the money through NEFT, and showed me a message that the transaction has been made,” she said.

According to police, during his time in Mumbai, Kapoor dated a former model and lured her and two others to dupe people in and around the airport. “His girlfriend and the others would dress up as airport staff and dupe people by promising them jobs with a private airline. They had duped 25-30 people of Rs 70 lakh,” the officer said, adding, “While the woman was arrested by Mumbai Police, Kapoor was sent to a jail in Lucknow. When he got bail, he came to Delhi.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App