Fake doctors’ racket case: Two held for ‘selling fake certificates’ in West Bengal

“The duo were arrested in a case registered in Bidhannagar South police station,” ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express. They have been booked under various sections of IPC, including forgery, cheating and fraud. The case was first registered on July 25, as per sources. (Representational Image) “The duo were arrested in a case registered in Bidhannagar South police station,” ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express. They have been booked under various sections of IPC, including forgery, cheating and fraud. The case was first registered on July 25, as per sources. (Representational Image)

The CID on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the fake doctors’ racket case. The duo – Bubai Paul alias Chotu (47) and Suprakash Pandey alias Kunu alias Laltu (45) – allegedly ran a fake institution that gave forged educational certificates, including medical degrees, sources said.

Paul is a resident of Kadamtala in Liluah, Howrah, while Pandey is from Jhargram. They were picked up from their residences, sources said.

“The duo were arrested in a case registered in Bidhannagar South police station,” ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express. They have been booked under various sections of IPC, including forgery, cheating and fraud. The case was first registered on July 25, as per sources.

Sources said the duo used to run the fake institute, and named it the Institute of Medical and Technological Research. They had two offices in Bowbazar and College Street areas, said DIG (CID) operations Nishat Parvez.

Sources said the duo were also working with Ramchandra Baidya, who was arrested by the CID from Kolkata airport in May in connection with the racket.

Baidya was the owner of another fake institute in Barasat that provided forged certificates. CID has already filed first chargesheet in the case in which it had named three fake doctors and Baidya. Meanwhile, CID arrested a fake doctor, Atanu Das alias Atanu Datta (42), from Regent Park on Wednesday. He had fake MBBS and MD degrees, officials said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App