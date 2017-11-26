Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Toll 4, woman’s body found

Rescue efforts were called off after the body of Parveen Khan, 40, was recovered. Rescue efforts were called off after the body of Parveen Khan, 40, was recovered.

A day after a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi, the death toll rose to four as the body of a woman was recovered around 5 am Saturday. Officials from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) said search operations were called off subsequently. “The deceased has been identified as Parveen Khan, 40. She was the only person missing. After her body was recovered, we checked with the locals and called off the search operation,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vinod Shingate.

On Friday, some portions of the Tahir Dijnore building at Navi Basti in Bhiwandi’s K G Nagar locality started caving in around 8.15 am. Apart from killing four persons, the incident left nine persons, including building owner Mohammad Ansari (46), injured. His mother Zaibunissa Ansari (61) died. Shingate said a review meeting would be held Monday to decide further course of action.

“Since this building was 10 years old, it did not figure in our list of dangerous buildings. The owner had added the floors despite knowing the structure may collapse. This building was completely illegal and we have given a complaint to the police as well. We will take a review on Monday to decide what should be done about illegal buildings,” he said.

The civic body had started a crackdown on dangerous buildings last year after the three-storey Kabir Sheth building in Bhiwandi’s Shanti Nagar collapsed. Eight people were killed and 23 were injured in that incident. The civic body had listed out 17 dangerous buildings and started evacuating the people from the buildings by giving them a certificate of residence to be considered at the time redevelopment of the building.

“We were able to remove many people in that drive. Now, for such illegal buildings (like Tahir Dijnore) also, we need to carry out a concentrated drive to ensure the safety of people. We will take a decision on this on Monday,” said Shingate.

Case against owner, others

The Bhiwandi police Saturday registered an FIR against Mohammad Ansari, the owner of the building. The police have, however, not arrested him since his mother had also passed away in the incident, and are waiting for him to first conduct her last rites. Inspector Ashok Pawar, the investigating officer, said, “The case has been registered on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and endangering life and personal safety of others and sections of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.” Another officer linked to the probe said they were trying to find “who else helped the accused by providing water and electricity connections to the building when they did not have any valid permissions”.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App