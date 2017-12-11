Devalued Degree
Ensure way for school buses, ambulances during protests: Pb govt body

The commission for protection of child rights in Punjab has asked the state police chief and the chief secretary to ensure safety and passage to school buses and ambulances during protests and demonstrations.

In a statement released here, Sukesh Kalia, the chairman of the commission, said the body has noticed that during political, social and religious sit-ins or demonstration, traffic is disrupted, causing inconvenience, especially to school children. The commission has asked the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary that in the event of a protest or demonstration, barricades must be erected on a side so as to make way for school children as well as ambulances, ensuring their safety and security.

The statement assumes significance in the wake of roads being blocked at several places in the state by a political party which alleged attacks on its workers

