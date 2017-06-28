Ensure traders are not troubled, J&K tells Uttarakhand

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A week after a traders’ outfit in Mussoorie decided that Kashmiri traders won’t be allowed to rent shops, the J&K government has asked the Uttarakhand government to ensure that the traders are not troubled.

Sources in J&K government said Chief Secretary Bharat Vyas and DGP S P Vaid spoke to their Uttarakhand counterparts S Ramaswamy and DGP M A Ganapathy about the steps the state government had taken in the matter.

Ganapathy said, “If Kashmiri traders face any issue, they are free to approach the administration.”

After Pakistan’s victory in the Champions Trophy final, some youths allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Mussoorie.

