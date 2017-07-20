Enforcement Directorate summons three Trinamool ministers in Narada case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued summons to three Trinamool Congress ministers to appear for questioning in connection with Narada sting operation case. TMC MP and state minister Suvendu Adhikari, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee have been asked to appear within two weeks.

Sources said that the ED has also served a notice to Mohammedan Sporting Club and asked for documents to verify the “donation” it had reportedly received from Trinamool MLA Iqbal Ahmed. Ahmed had reportedly told the ED officers that he had accepted money from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel as donation for the club.

The ED has, so far, questioned Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed, MLA Iqbal Ahmed and IPS officer S M H Mirza.

