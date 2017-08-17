Encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma reinstated in Maharashtra Police

In 2010, Sharma was arrested by a Special Investigation Team probing the alleged fake encounter of criminal Lakhan Bhaiyya. In 2013, a trial court acquitted him for want of evidence. (Representational Image) In 2010, Sharma was arrested by a Special Investigation Team probing the alleged fake encounter of criminal Lakhan Bhaiyya. In 2013, a trial court acquitted him for want of evidence. (Representational Image)

Former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma has been reinstated in the Maharashtra Police. Sharma was attached to the DGP control room at the state police headquarters in South Mumbai Wednesday evening.

Sharma, who has done 113 encounters, was dismissed in August 2008 for his alleged links with the underworld. His dismissal was in accordance to the provisions of Article 311 of the Constitution, which allows summary dismal without an inquiry.

Sharma, who has inspired several Hindi movies with encounters as the theme, had challenged his dismissal in the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), which ruled in his favour in 2009. The state government had moved the Bombay High Court against the MAT order.

In 2010, Sharma was arrested by a Special Investigation Team probing the alleged fake encounter of criminal Lakhan Bhaiyya. In 2013, a trial court acquitted him for want of evidence.

