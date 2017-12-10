Education to play role in making India global leader: Yogi Adityanath

“In order to make India a vishwaguru (global leader) once again, the educational institutes will have to play an important role,” Adityanth said. “In order to make India a vishwaguru (global leader) once again, the educational institutes will have to play an important role,” Adityanth said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said to make the country a global leader, education will have to play a major role. Students will excel nationally and internationally in different events if the parents and teachers prove to be efficient connectors, he said addressing students at a prize distribution ceremony of education institutes run by Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.

“In order to make India a vishwaguru (global leader) once again, the educational institutes will have to play an important role,” Adityanth said. He urged the students to complete their education, and then serve the society and country.

“In order to achieve anything in life, it is essential to work hard and be disciplined. Since, UP is the most populous state in the country, hence the challenges here are also big,” the chief minister said. He asked the students to prepare themselves for performing at the national and international level.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh said, “Today, the need of the hour is a model which will ensure holistic development of education and educational institute. If the students are disciplined and committed, then their path of life becomes easy.” An education system which consists of patriotism, culture and nationalism helps in making a good citizen,” he said.

He also urged the students to develop expertise in at least one extra curricular activity along with academic knowledge.

