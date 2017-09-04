EDMC to petition NGT over clearance for new landfill

Rescue and relief operations underway after a part of the Ghazipur garbage landfill collapsed in east Delhi on Friday afternoon. (Source: PTI) Rescue and relief operations underway after a part of the Ghazipur garbage landfill collapsed in east Delhi on Friday afternoon. (Source: PTI)

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is likely to petition the National Green Tribunal regarding the clearance of the proposed new landfill site on the land sanctioned by DDA at Ghonda Gujral in Wazirabad on Monday.

“We will meet the authorities at the NGT and ask them regarding the clearance of the proposed new landfill site spread over 150 acres at Ghonda Gujral in Delhi. It has been given to us so that we can construct a scientific landfill site,” East Delhi Mayor Neema Bhagat said.

Although the land had been offered to the EDMC a while ago by the DDA, officials admitted that the death of two persons when a part of the Ghazipur landfill came crashing down had brought in a sense of urgency. Moreover, the 2,500 tonne of waste that east Delhi produces daily has nowhere to be dumped. Bhagat added, “We need clearance from the NGT before we can start construction.”

