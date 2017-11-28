Eco-tourism at Chandil Dam will be developed: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express photo/File) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express photo/File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said eco-tourism at Chandil Dam area in Seraikela-Kharswan district will be developed. Reviewing the beautification of Chandil dam, Das said that eco tourism at Chandil dam area will be developed in the line of Kerala. Swades Darshan Scheme of the Union Government. and state government will develop it, an official release said.

Directing the advisory team of IDECK, a consultancy firm, he asked that Kerala model should be studied and a report should be submitted in two weeks. Experts should be consulted and plan developed, he said adding that this will be eco friendly development.

He also directed the concerned department to prepare a Detail Project Report (DPR) and to ensure Chandil dam gets ready in 2 years time as tourism site. It will be connected with roads and directed Road Construction Department to prepare DPR for the same.

Laying stress on sanitation, the CM said that the proposed tourism site will fetch foreign currency on implementation of the project and create employment for the locals. The CM announced that the statue of King Vikramaditya will be installed in Borabinda Island and 4-5 picnic spots will be developed.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App