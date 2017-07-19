Drain desilting scam: Bombay HC grants Economic Offences Wing three months to complete investigations

A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice S Jadhav was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Vivekanand Gupta through his counsel Sushant Chavan, highlighting serious irregularities by the BMC in the construction of roads and desilting of drains between 2013 and 2016. (File Photo) A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice S Jadhav was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Vivekanand Gupta through his counsel Sushant Chavan, highlighting serious irregularities by the BMC in the construction of roads and desilting of drains between 2013 and 2016. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Tuesday granted three months to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai, to complete its investigations into the drain desilting scam. It also said that further investigations with regard to the road repairs scam should also be completed within “reasonable time.”

A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice S Jadhav was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Vivekanand Gupta through his counsel Sushant Chavan, highlighting serious irregularities by the BMC in the construction of roads and desilting of drains between 2013 and 2016.

The counsel appearing for EOW informed the court that it would require three months to go through 55,000 entries made with regard to trips made by garbage trucks and the number of trucks used during this period.

About road scam, the counsel said that they would require to take a sample to assess the quality of roads and would require to dig for this purpose which would only be possible after the monsoon. “The roads are already riddled with potholes. Why wait till after the rains?” said Justice Savant.

The petitioner’s lawyer, meanwhile, referred to a report by an investigating officer in the roads case, stating that there was no circular available to fix responsibility of officers in such cases.

Senior counsel Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, denied this and said that each phase of the project got clearance by an officer of a certain level. “Third party audit has also been carried out. In cases where they have not done their work properly, the firms have been blacklisted and persons have been arrested. The commissioner himself has initiated action in this matter,” he added. A total of over 80 persons have been arrested in this case. “The current BMC commissioner has impeccable reputation,” added Justice Savant.

“The DCP EOW requires three months to complete investigations in the desilting scam. So far as the road scam is concerned we have been informed that the chargesheet has been filed in the case and the investigating agency requires time to complete further investigations. We direct the same to be completed within the reasonable time.

The BMC should also cooperate in the investigations,” said the court. The court had earlier directed EOW to file a chargesheet against BMC officials and contractors in this connection.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App