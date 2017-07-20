DP Approval: Maharashtra government grants extension till August 2

Civic officials said the roads department had proposed widening of roads less than 9 metres to 9 metres in the island city. Civic officials said the roads department had proposed widening of roads less than 9 metres to 9 metres in the island city.

Days after the Shiv Sena-ruled general body in the BMC asked for another extension, the state government has allowed additional time, till August 2, for it to approve the city draft development plan. The civic body will now have another two weeks to approve the draft DP 2034 before the civic administration makes changes in the maps and sends it to the state government.

The decision came more than a month after the Town Planning and Valuation Department that is under the Urban Development Department sent a notice on May 31, which had granted the general body time till July 18 to approve the DP 2034. The notice said the process of drafting the DP had taken eight years and needs to be submitted to the state government at the earliest. The notice had also said no further extension would be granted.

However, officials said they have been verbally intimated about the extension. While the civic body is yet to receive a notice stating the same, Nitin Kareer, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, said: “Fifteen days extension has been given by the Director Town Planning on the request of the MCGM. It has been given as a last opportunity. The last date is now August 2.” The Mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had asked for an extension of four days before the July 18 deadline.

Other Sena corporators, including Yashwant Jadhav, had also asked for presentations to be made at the ward level for better understanding of the city’s 20-year development plan. However, senior civic officials said they will not conduct further presentations on the draft DP 2034. “We have conducted workshops and kept our DP officials available for any doubt that corporators may have for an entire month.

We cannot conduct any further presentation. However, any of the corporators are welcome to come with any query that they may have,” said the official. Officials said they need at least 7-8 days to mark the suggestions in the maps. “The last date for submission of draft DP, recommendations of corporators and planning committee’s report is August 24,” an official said.

