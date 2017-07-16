‘District officials not giving due importance’- Be polite and patient while interacting with public and officials: CM to MLAs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath (Files) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath (Files)

Following reports of discontent among BJP MLAs and workers over alleged negligence by district officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has begun holding meetings with party legislators. On Saturday, he held separate meetings with MLAs of Kashi, Braj and Paschim regions and asked them to be polite and patient instead of being aggressive while interacting with the public and officials. He had held meeting with MLAs of Gorakhpur region Friday evening.

In the meeting held on Saturday at the CM residence, the party organisation was represented by state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal along with party state chief and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

BJP has divided the state organisation into six regional units and CM would be meeting the MLAs under each unit.

According to sources, MLAs in the meetings complained that district administration and police officers – DM, ADM, SDM, tehsildars, SSP, SP and SHOs – were not cooperating with them.

“We told the CM that the government was fast losing its charm among public because of lackadaisical approach of the officers in redressing public grievances,” said an MLA. “Many district officers are not even responding to letters from BJP MLAs. Party workers are feeling neglected in their own government. Some officials still give priority to MLAs of the SP and BSP,” claimed a BJP MLA.

He said that a colleague mentioned that officers were indulging in corruption too. “CM penned down the issues related to the governance and development raised by the MLAs. He asked us to remain polite while interacting with officers for any task. He also said that he will intervene if genuine issues of MLAs were not attended by the officers,” said another MLA.

A meeting of BJP MLAs of Kanpur-Bundelkhand region has been called on July 17 while those of Awadh region will be held on July 18. Also in the meeting, Adityanath asked his MLAs to adopt primary schools in their constituencies and also attend the meetings of tehsil diwas and thana diwas to ensure public grievances are addressed. He also asked them to open their office in constituencies to meet the public and party workers.

“CM has asked to ensure availability of MLAs in masses and popularise the schemes of central and state governments,” an MLA said. With concern over security of Vishan Sabha after an explosive material was found there two days earlier, CM appealed the party MLAs to cooperate with security personnel at Vidhan Bhawan and subject themselves to security checks when required.

